District Education Officer Issues Notices To Principals Of Schools In Bhopal District, Results Were Below 30 Per Cent. | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite having surplus teachers, several schools in Bhopal district have reported poor performance in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

In one school, as many as 28 out of 30 students failed. The District Education Officer (DEO) has issued notices to principals of schools where results were below 30 per cent.

The results of MP Board examinations, declared on April 16, revealed a concerning trend in the district. Bhopal ranked 46th in Class 10 with a pass percentage of 67, while in Class 12 it stood at 45th position with 73 percent results.

A review meeting chaired by DEO NK Ahirwar highlighted that 10 schools recorded less than 30 per cent results in Class 10, while 20 schools had results below 50 per cent.

However, 11 schools achieved over 90 per cent, and eight schools recorded 100 per cent results. In Class 12, two schools had results below 30 percent and three below 50 percent, with none achieving a 100 percent pass rate.

In Bhopal, the performance of six schools was particularly alarming, with pass percentages falling below 13 percent. At a school in Peer Gate area, 28 out of 30 students failed, resulting in a pass percentage of just 6.67. Similar poor outcomes were reported in Bairasia, Nazirabad, Gunga and Jahangirabad.

During the review meeting, principals attributed the poor results to teachers being assigned duties under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters list. Some also claimed that the installation of CCTV cameras at exam centres created psychological pressure on students.

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Details sought

The DEO has sought detailed explanations from 12 school principals whose institutions recorded less than 30 per cent results. DEO has also issued instructions that guest teachers in poorly performing schools will not be reappointed. The department has set specific improvement targets for these schools.