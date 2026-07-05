PMC And Raigad ZP Move To Transfer Zilla Parishad Schools To Civic Body, Vow Swift Action After Joint Meeting To Safeguard Students |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Raigad Zilla Parishad (ZP) have initiated steps to transfer Zilla Parishad schools located within the civic body's jurisdiction to the municipal corporation, with both sides agreeing to expedite the process after a joint meeting.

Key Officials Present

The meeting held on. Friday, chaired by Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil and Raigad ZP President Mangesh Wakdikar, focused on the administrative, legal and technical procedures required for the transfer. Raigad Chief Executive Officer Neha Bhosale, Panvel Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, ZP Education Committee Chairman Chandrakant Kalambe, civic representatives and education officials were among those present.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur joined the meeting through video conferencing and urged officials not to delay the matter, asking them to resolve the issue at the earliest through mutual discussions.

Academic Interests Prioritised

Officials reviewed the current status of the schools and agreed that an early decision was necessary to protect the academic interests of students. Both the PMC and the Raigad ZP expressed readiness to complete the transfer in accordance with prescribed rules and said the required technical formalities would be completed before a final decision is taken.

The transfer of teaching staff also came up for discussion, with both authorities agreeing to process the matter as per applicable norms and complete the necessary administrative procedures at the earliest.

The meeting also discussed issues related to students' education, administrative concerns of teachers and other staff, infrastructure and facilities available in the schools, and future development works that may be undertaken after the transfer is completed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/