PM Modi To Lead Youth March-Past Today In Honor Of Veer Baal Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a program commemorating "Veer Baal Diwas," a day that marks the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's two sons today. According to a release, the prime minister will lead a youth march-past in Delhi on this special day. On January 9, 2022, the prime minister declared that December 26 would be celebrated as "Veer Baal Diwas" to honor the martyrdom of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh. This announcement coincided with the tenth Sikh guru's birth anniversary.

PM Modi also posted on X regarding the same on 9th November 2024. "Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas.' This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice. Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma."

PM to start the event

In order to mark the start of the young march-past in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi will hoist a flag. To enlighten and educate the public, particularly the children, about the heroic bravery of the Sahibzades, a reference to the sons of the Sikh guru, the government is putting on interactive programs around the nation. According to the announcement, digital exhibits showcasing the sacrifices and life stories will be on view at childcare facilities and educational institutions across the nation.

Movie screening

There will also be a statewide screening of the movie "Veer Baal Diwas," and the MYBharat and MyGov portals will host a number of online contests, including interactive quizzes.