PM Modi to launch recruitment drive on Oct 22; 75,000 to be appointed in first tranche.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Photo
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch a mega recruitment drive for 10 lakh people on October 22.

In the first tranche, 75,000 people will be provided jobs. The process will be conducted in online mode through video conferencing at 11 am.

“These recruitments are being done in Mission Mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through Recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled,” said the PMO.

The selected candidates from across the country will join 38 government ministries and departments at various levels including gazetted and non-gazetted posts.

The recruitment will take place across central armed forces personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDCs, Stenos, PAs, income tax inspectors, MTS among others.

