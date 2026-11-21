PM Modi Attends IIT Kharagpur's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, Interacts With Students As Institute Marks 75 Years Of Excellence | Video | X / @PIB_India

Kharagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited IIT Kharagpur for its Platinum Jubilee celebrations and interacted with students of the institute.

Ahead of the visit, CM Adhikari extended his welcome to PM Modi and stated that West Bengal takes immense pride in IIT Kharagpur's contributions to nation-building, academic excellence and innovation.

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"On behalf of the People of West Bengal, I extend a warm welcome to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on his visit to our State tomorrow, to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur. West Bengal takes immense pride in the legacy and contributions of IIT Kharagpur to nation-building, academic excellence and innovation. I wish the institution continued success on this historic milestone and hope the Hon'ble Prime Minister has a pleasant and productive visit," said CM Adhikari.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh on November 21.

During his visit, PM Modi will be participating in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur. IIT Kharagpur, established in 1951, was the first Indian Institute of Technology to be set up in the country. Recognised as an Institute of National Importance, it has played a pioneering role in advancing technical education, research and innovation in India, as per the PMO.

Following his West Bengal visit, the Prime Minister will participate in the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow. Instituted in the academic session 2021-22, the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh has emerged as an annual national platform to recognise excellence in skill development and celebrate the transition of skilled youth from training to the world of work. Since its inception, the ceremony has felicitated All India toppers and high achievers from the skill development ecosystem, fostering a culture of pride, achievement and aspiration around vocational education and skilled careers.

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