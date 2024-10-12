 PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration Starts Today At pminternship.mca.gov.in – Opens At 5 PM! Check Companies & How To Apply
The scheme aims to offer one crore internships over five years, with 1.25 lakh internships targeted for 2024-25 in firms like Adani, Deloitte, and Wipro.

Saturday, October 12, 2024
Representative Image

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will open the registration process for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 starting October 12, 2024, at 5 PM. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Registration & Profile Creation Opens at 5 PM

The official website states, "The portal is open for youth registration and profile creation from 5 PM today. Once registered, candidates will be notified of available internship opportunities via email or mobile. After that, they can choose from the listed internships. There is no registration or application fee."

Steps to Apply for PM Internship Scheme 2024

To apply, follow these steps:

Visit the official PM Internship Scheme website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Click the register link and complete the registration form.

Submit the required details to generate a resume.

Apply for up to 5 internship opportunities based on preferences such as location, sector, and qualifications.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

12-Month Internship Opportunities for Youth

The PM Internship Scheme will provide selected youth with 12 months of exposure to real-life business environments across diverse sectors. Over five years, the program aims to offer internship opportunities to one crore candidates in the top 500 companies.

Top Companies Participating in the Scheme

For the 2024-25 financial year, the government has set a target to provide 1.25 lakh internships in leading companies. Some of the prominent firms participating in the scheme include Adani Group, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, Mahindra Group, Maruti Suzuki, PepsiCo, HDFC, Wipro, ICICI, Hindustan Unilever, Samsung, and Hewlett-Packard.

