Ph.D. scholar in Srinagar arrested for allegedly writing a 'seditious' article

A Ph.D. scholar in Srinagar was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday for an allegedly "highly provocative and seditious" article published in an online magazine.

"The Ph.D. scholar, Abdul Aala Fazili was arrested from his residence in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagaras part of the searches carried out at several locations in the city durung crackdown on terror and anti-national networks," sources said.

According to the sources, the SIA carried out the searches in connection with an FIR registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC against Fazili and the editor and other associates of monthly digital magazine "The Kashmir Walla".

Searches were also conducted at the office of 'The Kashmir Walla' in Rajbagh and at the residences of Fazili in Humhama and at the residence of the jailed editor of the magazine, Farhad Shah and "incriminating evidence, including material in computers, laptops and other digital equipment" were seized.



"Fazili's article, titled 'The shackles of slavery will break', is highly provocative, seditious and intended to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and written with the purpose of abetting the youth to take the path of violence by glorifying terrorism,” claimed the source while adding that it "has used prescriptive language with instructional intent, encouraging secessionist elements to carry out terror activities".

The source also alleged that the Central government paid Fazili Rs 30,000 per month for five years till March 2021 through the Maulana Azad National Fellowship so that he can sustain himself and complete his Ph.D. in the department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the university.

