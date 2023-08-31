Patiala Head Teacher Leads By Example, Wears School Uniform To Instill Discipline | IANS

Punjab: Inderjeet Kaur, the head teacher at Government School, Daana Mandi in Patiala, is setting an inspiring precedent by donning the school uniform herself. Every Monday, she dresses in the same attire as her students, aiming to cultivate a sense of discipline and unity among them.

Kaur, a PhD holder in social sciences from Panjab University, Chandigarh, oversees a government school that caters to underprivileged children, many of whom hail from families with limited resources and education.

“A number of students from the school used to enter the school without proper dress or a sense of discipline. The first step towards learning is discipline and a sense of identity. These children needed to feel a sense of belongingness and unity. Therefore, I started wearing the school uniform once a week so that they too make it a habit to come to the school in uniform,” she said.

Recognizing the significance of discipline and identity in the learning process, Kaur decided to lead by example.

The act not only fosters a sense of belongingness but has also encouraged students to communicate their thoughts and ideas more openly. Kaur's simple yet impactful initiative illustrates the power of hands-on leadership in shaping a positive educational environment.

