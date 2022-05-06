Parents write to the Education Minister for NEET postponement

New Delhi: The parents of several medical aspirants across the country are sending letters to Dharmendra Pradhan, the Indian Minister of Education. The letters request the minister to postpone the NEET UG Examination by 4 to 6 weeks while elaborating on their concerns regarding the current dates of the exam.

The parents wrote about the sparse time the students have been provided between the NEET examination and counseling. Many other competitive examinations like JEE and CUET are to be held in the month of July. Conducting NEET UG in the same month makes it difficult for the students to appear for more exams simultaneously say the parents.

The All India Student’s Union(AISU) has been uploading these letters on their twitter account. The last date for Registration for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET) still remains 15 May, 2022.

ALSO READ TN Governor refers anti-NEET bill to Centre for Presidential assent

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:43 PM IST