TN Governor refers anti-NEET bill to Centre for Presidential assent

PTI | Updated on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Chief Minister MK Stalin |
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly bill to exempt the state from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) has been sent to the Centre for Presidential assent by Governor RN Ravi, according to chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday.

Stalin told the state Assembly that he has been informed by the Governor's secretary that the bill has been sent to the Union Home Ministry to enable Presidential assent for the same.

"As part of our struggle for NEET exemption, in the next step, we should jointly take all efforts to insist the Centre for Presidential assent for the bill," he said.

The Assembly had in February adopted the ruling DMK-piloted anti-NEET bill for the second time, after the Governor had returned the one resolved last year.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:34 PM IST