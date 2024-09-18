Parents, Educationists Delighted As Niti Aayog Report Proposes Development Of ‘EduCities’ In Mumbai

Representative Image |

Parents and educationists expressed joy after the Niti Aayog recently rolled out plans to boost the economic and educational landscape of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The government think tank has proposed the development of 'EduCities'—educational hubs spanning over 100 hectares—designed to integrate multiple colleges and universities into a single, cohesive learning ecosystem.

Prime locations identified

Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), dubbed as 'Third Mumbai', and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) corridor have been identified as prime locations for these EduCities, according to the report. With Mumbai already serving as one of India’s largest business and financial hubs with strong global connections, the report envisions MMR expanding naturally into the country’s premier higher education destination.

These proposed EduCities, according to the report, will feature not only cutting-edge academic institutions but also world-class faculty, research facilities, student accommodations, and recreational spaces. The blueprint incorporates "blue-green infrastructure," an approach that blends natural and man-made elements to create sustainable urban environments. According to media reports, Niti Aayog's report highlights that there is substantial investor interest in the MMR due to its potential to offer affordable land and amenities, such as student housing and recreational infrastructure.

Parents express delight

When reached out to by The Free Press Journal, Navi Mumbai residents expressed delight at the proposal and said that these EduCities will help their kids with better education opportunities without having to stay away from their homes.

“I have two daughters, one is in class XIIth and the younger one in class VIIth. For us, our main concern right now is which college and where we will send our eldest daughter after she passes her XIIth board. With this news, I am a little bit relieved that maybe by the time my younger daughter clears her XIIth board, I may not have to worry as much if the world-class institution being envisaged is operating in Navi Mumbai,” said Brijesh Shah, a resident of Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

“If our kids can get quality education and that too from the comfort of their homes, what else can a parent ask for,” asked Namrata Kulkarni.

Education leaders optimistic

Education leaders too are optimistic about the vision for MMR. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost of HSNC University, told The Times of India that better connectivity and access make it logical for the region to establish multiple educational centers. "As Mumbai is the financial capital, there is an IT and data hub, and with a thriving industrial belt between Mumbai and Pune, education will definitely receive a big push," he said.

Niti Aayog's report also highlights the job creation potential that comes with building a large, integrated educational system. Currently, MMR falls behind in the national rankings, not making the list of the top 10 districts in terms of the number of colleges. In comparison, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune have seen massive economic benefits and job ecosystems emerge around their higher education sectors.

According to reports, Niti Aayog has suggested that MMR should aim to upskill 1 to 1.2 million people by 2030. Targeted training programs would include fields such as electronics, digital media, animation, fashion technology, supply chain management, nursing, aviation, and hospitality. Importantly, the report emphasises the need for women to be a key part of this growth, setting a goal of at least 40% female participation in these programs.