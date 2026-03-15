Parel College Celebrates Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti With Eco-Friendly Fort Exhibition And Mardani Khel Demo

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti | Photo Credit: Canva

Mumbai: The History Department of Maharshi Dayanand Junior College, Parel, celebrated the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with great enthusiasm and grandeur through a series of historical, educational, and cultural activities aimed at inspiring students and instilling pride in the region’s rich history.

Eco-Friendly Exhibition of UNESCO Forts

One of the key highlights of the celebration was an eco-friendly exhibition showcasing replicas of 12 forts of Maharashtra that have been declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO. Students prepared detailed models of the forts using environmentally friendly materials. The exhibition was organized with the support of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Maharashtra, offering visitors an opportunity to learn about the state’s rich fort culture and historical legacy.

Another major attraction was the thrilling demonstration of traditional Mardani Khel (martial arts) by artists from the Bal Darya Veer Shastrakala Kendra. The performers displayed traditional combat skills such as sword fighting, dandpatta, and lathi-kathi, drawing loud applause from the audience.

During the event, Prof. Niranjan Farande delivered an inspiring lecture on the topic “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: A Visionary King.” He highlighted Shivaji Maharaj’s visionary leadership, bravery in establishing Swarajya, and administrative excellence, urging students to draw inspiration from history.

Cultural Performances and Horse Procession

Students also presented cultural performances based on the life and legacy of Shivaji Maharaj. Adding to the grandeur of the celebration was a majestic horse-mounted procession of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with the atmosphere resonating with slogans of “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji.”

Speaking on the occasion, Acting Principal Dr. Priya Parkar said that organizing such historical initiatives is essential to connect students with the life and ideals of Shivaji Maharaj. She emphasized that introducing students to Maharashtra’s heritage through its forts is the need of the hour.

Event Organized by Faculty

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Vice-Principal Dharmesh Mehta, Supervisor Manoj Singh, and members of the Principal’s Advisory Committee Mr. Kurhade and Mrs. Aniju Thomas. The entire event was planned by Head of the History Department Prof. Sushant Bhosale, with support from faculty members Prof. Nanasaheb Mane, Priyanka Prasad, Sonali Parab, and Dhananjay Gund.

A large number of alumni and students attended the event. Prof. Bhosale also noted that all faculty members extended enthusiastic financial support, contributing to the success and scale of the celebration.

The diverse activities added a vibrant historical and cultural dimension to the Shiv Jayanti celebrations, strengthening students’ awareness of history and deepening their pride in the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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