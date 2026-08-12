Panvel Schools Hold Rallies, Rangoli Competitions Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign |

Schools across the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area are organising a series of patriotic activities under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign ahead of Independence Day, with students participating enthusiastically in rallies, rangoli competitions and exhibitions.

The activities are being conducted under the guidance of PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale with the objective of fostering respect for the national flag, patriotism and a sense of national responsibility among students.

Students Participate In Rallies, Competitions

On Wednesday, six activities were organised across four schools in the civic area.

At Loknete Ramsheth Thakur English Medium School in Kamothe, students participated in a Tricolour rally, rangoli competition and exhibition. School principal Swapnali Mhatre, former Indian Navy officer Bhushan Chandrakant Patil and Fit India Award-winning social worker Puransingh were present during the activities.

A rangoli competition was organised at St Joseph High School in New Panvel under the guidance of principal Farzana Tungekar and supervisor Nilofar Chandle. Students took part enthusiastically and created rangoli designs centred on patriotic themes.

Schools Promote Patriotism Through Creative Activities

Students of CKT School in New Panvel also participated in a rangoli competition. Under the guidance of principal Kailas Mhatre, students created colourful rangolis depicting themes related to patriotism and the national flag.

A similar competition was held at MNR School of Excellence in Kamothe under the guidance of Dr Mahesh Kawade, with students participating in large numbers.

Through the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, students are being sensitised to the significance of the national flag, the history of India’s freedom struggle and their responsibilities towards the nation. The enthusiastic participation of students has helped generate a positive response to the campaign at the school level.

PMC Transport Manager Kailas Gawde has appealed to citizens to proudly hoist the Tricolour at their homes, click selfies with the national flag and upload them on harghartiranga.com. Citizens have also been encouraged to share their photographs on social media using the hashtag #SelfieWithTiranga and spread the message of patriotism through “Vande Mataram” and other patriotic expressions.

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