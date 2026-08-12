BSEB STET 2026 Registration: Application Begins August 17 At bsebstet.org; Check Exam Pattern, Steps To Apply

BSEB STET 2026 Registration: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the online application process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 on August 17, 2026. This examination is being held for those candidates who have applied for teacher posts in the state.

According to the notice issued by the Board, the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 will be conducted through computer-based test (CBT). The eligible candidates will be allowed to apply for the STET 2026 examination after the commencement of the application process at the official website bsebstet.org.

BSEB STET 2026 Registration: Important details

Exam: Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026

Registration begins: August 17, 2026

Application mode: Online

Exam mode: Computer-based test

Number of papers: Two - Paper 1 and Paper 2

Duration: 150 minutes

Type of questions: Multiple-choice questions

BSEB STET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

The candidates may complete the process of applying to STET via the official website of STET as given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of STET at bsebstet.org

Step 2: Choose the option of Registration from the home page.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details and submit the registration form.

Step 4: After successful registration, the registration number and password will be sent to the mobile number and email ID used for registration.

Step 5: Login to the portal using the credentials received after registration.

Step 6: Pay the applicable fees via the online modes of payment.

Step 7: Fill in all the details in the application form.

Step 8: Upload the necessary documents as per the instructions.

Step 9: Submit the filled-in application form and download the confirmation page.

Step 10: Print out and download the confirmation page for future use.

It is recommended to retain the details of the registration as well as copies of the application submitted till the end of the examination process. The Board shall notify the candidates about the last date of submission of applications and other examination-related dates through its official website.

BSEB STET 2026: Exam Pattern

The STET examination will consist of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. The question paper will be divided into two broad sections.

Specified subject matter: 100 marks

Teaching Arts and Other Competencies: 50 marks

Total: 150 marks

Marks per question: 1

Negative marking: No

Exam duration: 150 minutes

Since there is no negative marking, candidates will not lose marks for incorrect answers.