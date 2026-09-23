Panvel Pays Tribute To Dr Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, Recalls Legacy Of ‘Earn And Learn’ Education Model | AI

The legacy of educationist Padma Bhushan Dr Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil and his pioneering ‘Earn and Learn’ concept was recalled in Panvel on Tuesday, with dignitaries paying tribute to him on his birth anniversary.

Members of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha’s managing council, including Loknete Ramsheth Thakur, MLA Prashant Thakur, Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor Nitin Patil and other office-bearers, offered floral tributes at his statue in Panvel.

Vision Of Making Education Accessible To All

The focus of the commemorative programme was Karmaveer Patil’s vision of making education accessible to students from economically weaker, rural and socially disadvantaged communities. His ‘Earn and Learn’ model was designed to enable students who could not afford education to continue their studies while developing self-reliance through work.

Patil established the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha with the broader objective of taking education beyond urban and economically privileged sections of society. His approach treated education not merely as a means of securing employment, but as an instrument for individual development and social transformation.

Education As A Tool For Social Change

The institution subsequently expanded this vision by providing educational opportunities to students in rural and remote areas, with emphasis on education, values and social awareness.

At the programme, those present recalled how Patil’s work helped bring educational opportunities closer to communities that had traditionally remained outside the reach of formal education. They also pledged to carry forward his educational philosophy through the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha.

Among those who paid tribute were Rayat Shikshan Sanstha managing council member Ramsheth Thakur, MLA Prashant Thakur, PMC Mayor Nitin Patil, general body member and former mayor J.M. Mhatre, general body member Y.T. Deshmukh, principal Dr Ganesh Thakur and Shakuntala Thakur Vidyalaya chairman Paresh Thakur, along with residents.

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