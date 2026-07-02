Panvel Municipal Corporation Declares Holiday For All Schools And Colleges On July 2 Amid Extreme Rain Forecast | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, ashram schools and vocational training institutes within its jurisdiction on July 2, following a forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the region.

Legal Basis

The decision was announced through a circular issued by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

According to the circular, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated spells of extremely heavy rain, between July 1 and July 5 across parts of the region. In view of the weather warning, the Raigad District Administration had already ordered a holiday on July 2 for all schools, colleges and anganwadis in Panvel taluka.

Extension of Order

Following the district administration's directive, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has extended the holiday to all government and private primary and secondary schools, aided and unaided educational institutions, colleges, ashram schools, and vocational and training centres located within the municipal limits.

The civic body has directed all concerned educational institutions to implement the order with immediate effect in the interest of students' safety.

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