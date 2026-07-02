BMC Suspends Three Officials For Negligence In Chembur Tree-Fall That Killed 11-Year-Old Schoolboy | AI

Mumbai: The BMC administration on Wednesday suspended M-West ward's (Chembur) assistant superintendent of gardens (ASG), Jagdish Bhoir, Assistant engineer (roads) of M-East ward, Yogesh Parte, and sub-engineer of roads, Arun Munde, for prima facie negligence in the tree fall incident that took place on Tuesday, killing an 11-year old school boy and injuring four others.

Incident Details

The peepal tree on road number 11, Chembur East, uprooted and came crashing on the Universal High school bus which was carrying 13 children at the time. The kids were rescued by the bus driver and locals. Of the five injured, one Vihan Shrivastav was declared dead by Zen Hospital, and other four continue to be under treatment.

Meanwhile, the BMC has formed a committee consisting of two deputy municipal commissioners, Purshottam Malwade and Shahank Bhore to investigate the Chembur Tree fall incident. Municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide has instructed the committee to submit the investigation report within eight days. She also directed the appointed committee to seek expert advice in the matter and make recommendations to prevent such incidents from recurring in Mumbai.

Root Damage Suspected

The Free Press Journal had reported on Tuesday that preliminary findings suggested that the roots of the 60-year old roadside Peepal tree were weakened due to recent road cement concretisation work. Officials from M-West ward's garden department said that it was informed to the road's department to take precautions during the concreting work that the tree roots are not damaged.

The suspension order of the ASG and sub-engineer (roads) said, "On 30th June 2026, at around 2.58 pm, an unfortunate incident took place at 11th Road, Chembur (East), Mumbai-400 071 in M/West Zone when a Peepal tree along the road fell on a private school bus of Universal School, Tilaknagar, which was passing along the road. In connection with the said incident, prima facie/substantial negligence is seen. In view of this matter, you are being suspended from today, 1.7.2026, pending preliminary/departmental inquiry." The orders were issued on Wednesday evening.

Ward Official's Statement

Speaking with the FPJ, assistant commissioner of M-West ward, Shankar Bhosale said, "It was informed to the road's department and contractor to take precautions while carrying out concretisation work. Although the concerned tree was on the footpath, it's roots possibly would be spread underneath the road." Bhosale confirmed that all online and offline (written) complaints records were checked and there were no official complaints against the concerned tree reported.

The uprooted tree was cleared from the site on Tuesday and has been kept in the premises of Chembur police station, officials said. An accidental death report (ADC) has been registered in the in the incident and further investigation is underway.

BMC Press Statement

In its press statement, the BMC on Wednesday said, "The fallen Peepal tree was 60 to 70 years old. No official public complaint had been received regarding the tree in question before. However, in January 2026, the Assistant Commissioner of M West Division had given instructions to inspect the roadside works in the area and take necessary precautions. Earlier, the survey of the fallen tree was completed on May 12, 2026. According to external observation, the said tree was in good condition and strong. However, the tree was also pruned on May 29, 2026 as per the prevailing practice before the monsoon. At that time, the tree was found to be in a safe condition."

Several Mahayuti leaders on Wednesday reacted to the Chembur Tree fall incident and assured action would be initiated against officials found guilty in the matter. Minister of State (Home) Yogesh Kadam said, This incident is unfortunate. Action will be taken against whoever is guilty... We will ensure that such an incident does not happen again."

Shiv Sena MLA from Chembur, Tukaram Kate, stated that the government would provide compensation to the students who were safely rescued and are undergoing treatment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/