Human Rights Complaint Filed Over Chembur Tree-Fall Death, Seeks Independent Inquiry Into BMC Lapses |

Mumbai: A complaint has been filed before the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) seeking an independent inquiry into the death of an 11-year-old student after a roadside tree collapsed onto a school bus in Chembur, Mumbai.

Complainants

The complaint has been jointly filed by Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Rai, Pankaj Kumar Mishra and Prachi Pandey, urging the Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the incident and investigate alleged administrative lapses that may have led to the tragedy.

The petition alleges that the accident was not merely a natural calamity but may have resulted from failures in the inspection, maintenance and risk assessment of roadside trees by the concerned civic authorities. It seeks accountability from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Tree Authority and other officials responsible for tree maintenance and public safety.

Documentation Demand

The advocates have requested the Commission to direct an independent investigation, call for action taken reports from the state government and civic authorities, and preserve records including tree audit reports, pre-monsoon inspection registers, maintenance records, CCTV footage and other relevant documents related to the incident.

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The complaint also seeks adequate compensation for the bereaved family of the deceased student and proper medical care and rehabilitation for the injured children. In addition, it urges the Commission to recommend a city-wide tree risk audit around schools, hospitals and other sensitive public places to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Among its recommendations, the petition calls for the implementation of a geo-tagged digital tree audit system, annual pre-monsoon safety audits and a standard operating procedure for monitoring hazardous trees across Mumbai.

The complaint follows the June 30 incident in Chembur, where a roadside tree fell on a school bus carrying students from Universal High School, killing 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav and injuring four other children. Police have already registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), while investigations into the cause of the tree collapse and any possible negligence are underway.

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