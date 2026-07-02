11-Year-Old's Death After Tree Falls On School Bus Sparks Sharp Debate In Maharashtra Assembly | File PIc

Mumbai: The death of an 11-year-old schoolboy after a tree fell on his school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area triggered a sharp debate in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, with legislators holding the BMC responsible for the tragedy and demanding immediate preventive measures.

Incident Details

Shiv Sena MLAs Tukaram Kate and Murji Patel criticised the civic body for its alleged failure to address the risk posed by hazardous trees despite repeated warnings. The incident, which claimed the life of Vihan Srivastava on Tuesday, also left several others injured.

Kate, who represents the Chembur constituency, said similar incidents had occurred in the area earlier and accused civic officials of ignoring repeated requests to take precautionary action. "This is not the first such accident in my constituency. I have repeatedly urged BMC officials to identify and remove dangerous trees, but no effective action was taken," he said in the House.

Patel's Appeal

Murji Patel urged the state government to extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family and those injured in the incident. He informed the House that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh for the victim's family.

Congress MLA Nana Patole also raised the issue and called on the government to make a detailed statement in the Assembly on the incident and the steps being taken to prevent similar tragedies.

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