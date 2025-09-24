 Panic On Board: 3 Children Sustain Injuries As School Bus Rams Into Roadside Wall In Kerala
The incident occurred near Vizhinjam at around 8.30 am, police said. There were around 50 children in the bus of a private school and 20 of them were taken for treatment, as many of them were scared and shocked by the accident, an officer of Vizhinjam police station said.

Panic On Board: 3 Children Sustain Injuries As School Bus Rams Into Roadside Wall In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Three children suffered minor injuries on Wednesday morning when their school bus rammed into a wall here due to some mechanical problem, police said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred near Vizhinjam at around 8.30 am, police said.

There were around 50 children in the bus of a private school and 20 of them were taken for treatment, as many of them were scared and shocked by the accident, an officer of Vizhinjam police station said.

Only three of them had minor injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, while the rest were discharged, he said.

The officer said that according to the driver, due to some mechanical issue, the vehicle was going towards the left and he could not control it, leading it to ram into a wall on the roadside.

"We will inspect the vehicle and if any issues are found, a case will be registered," the officer added.

