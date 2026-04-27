Palghar's Dahanu Project Opens Applications For Tribal Students To Reputed English-Medium Residential Schools For 2026–27 | Sourced

Palghar, Maharashtra: A major opportunity has been announced for Scheduled Tribe students under the Dahanu Project, with the application process now open for admission to reputed English-medium residential schools for the academic year 2026–27.

The initiative aims to provide modern, high-quality, and competitive education to tribal students, particularly benefiting those from rural and remote areas.

The application distribution process will begin on April 29, 2026, and continue until May 15, 2026. Interested parents can collect and submit application forms at the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) Office in Dahanu between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM on working days.

Eligibility Criteria

Students must belong to the Scheduled Tribe category and be residents of Talasari, Dahanu, Palghar, or Vasai talukas. The applicant must have completed at least 6 years of age by December 31, 2026. Additionally, parents should not be employed in government or semi-government services.

According to Project Officer and Assistant District Collector Vishal Khatri, the selection process will be conducted in a completely transparent manner and in the presence of all concerned stakeholders. He has also urged parents not to fall prey to any misleading offers or fraudulent assurances.

The administration has warned that incomplete applications or those submitted after the deadline will not be considered. Any false information found during verification will lead to cancellation of admission. It has also been clarified that submitting an application does not guarantee admission.

Required Documents

Applicants must attach the necessary documents, including caste certificate, domicile certificate, income certificate, birth certificate, Aadhaar card, medical fitness certificate, two passport-size photographs of the student, and in applicable cases, a Gram Panchayat certificate for widowed, divorced, destitute, or abandoned parents.

This initiative is expected to open new educational avenues for tribal students and support their long-term academic and personal development.

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