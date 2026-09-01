Palghar Villages Await ₹25.95 Crore Bridge As Students’ Railway Track Route Highlights Connectivity Crisis | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: A recent viral video showing schoolchildren from Wadhiv village walking along railway tracks while travelling for education has brought renewed public attention to the long-standing connectivity challenges faced by Wadhiv and neighbouring Vaiti villages in Palghar taluka. The Palghar district administration, however, has already taken up the issue and submitted a proposal to the State Government for a permanent bridge to provide safe, reliable and all-weather connectivity to the two villages.

Bridge Proposal Submitted

The proposal is the outcome of a series of field inspections, technical assessments and examination of possible connectivity alternatives undertaken by the district administration in coordination with the concerned departments and under the guidance of the State Government.

Wadhiv and Vaiti have populations of 772 and 716 respectively and are surrounded by the Vaitarna River. Their geographical location and the tidal nature of the river make conventional road connectivity difficult, requiring a major bridge structure for a permanent solution.

Students Face Daily Travel Challenges

The connectivity issue is particularly important for students. The villages have schooling facilities up to Class VII, while around 25 to 30 students travel outside the villages for Classes VIII to XII. Residents also regularly travel towards Palghar, Saphale and the Vasai-Virar region for higher education, employment, healthcare and other essential requirements.

The recent video showing students using the railway route has highlighted the urgency of providing safer connectivity. The pedestrian pathway on the railway bridge, however, is intended for railway maintenance personnel and is not designated as a public access route.

Temporary Boat Route Used By Residents

At present, the residents have only one connectivity option from the Kandarvan side. Residents can reach the Kandarvan jetty located about 200 metres away and undertake an approximately 600-metre river crossing through private boats. Major District Road No. 115 near the jetty provides onward connectivity towards Palghar and Saphale. The district administration is also examining ways to further improve alternative access for residents while the permanent bridge project progresses through the required approval process.

Given the unique geographical conditions, the Wadhiv-Vaiti project has been proposed as a marine bridge project rather than a conventional road work, an important classification from the technical and funding perspective.

₹25.95 Crore Bridge Plan Submitted

As part of the proposal, the district administration has submitted a detailed technical note, drawings, Gram Panchayat layout, satellite imagery and other supporting documents to the State Government.

The proposed bridge is approximately 700 metres long, with a preliminary estimated cost of around ₹25.95 crore. The proposal and preliminary plan have already been forwarded to the State Government for consideration, and the district administration is following up with the concerned authorities for the necessary administrative and financial approvals.

Before arriving at the proposed solution, different alignment options from the Kandarvan, Navghar and Vaitarna railway station sides were examined on the basis of bridge length, structural feasibility, accessibility and cost. Since the proposed connectivity is in the vicinity of railway infrastructure, coordination with the Railway authorities has also formed part of the technical assessment.

The possibility of utilising existing infrastructure was also examined so that the final solution is both sustainable and cost-effective and ensures optimum use of public funds.

Palghar District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar said the administration is committed to providing Wadhiv and Vaiti with safe and dependable connectivity and is pursuing the bridge proposal with the State Government. The proposed bridge is expected to substantially improve access to education, healthcare, employment and other essential services for residents of both villages.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/