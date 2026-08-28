Palghar NSS Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan By Tying Rakhis To Police Personnel And Bus Employees |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Giving the festival of Raksha Bandhan a meaningful social dimension, girl students of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Sonopant Dandekar College, Palghar, celebrated the occasion by tying rakhis to police personnel and bus depot employees in the city.

The initiative was aimed at expressing gratitude towards those who remain on duty throughout the day and night to maintain law and order and ensure public safety, as well as bus depot employees who work continuously to facilitate safe and smooth travel for citizens.

NSS Volunteers Express Gratitude Towards Unsung Public Servants

The NSS volunteers tied rakhis to the personnel and conveyed their appreciation for their dedicated service. The gesture brought smiles and a sense of warmth to the faces of the police and bus depot employees.

The simple thread of the rakhi thus became a symbol of social harmony, brotherhood and humanity, going beyond the traditional bond between brothers and sisters.

NSS Promotes Social Responsibility Among Students

The NSS regularly undertakes initiatives aimed at fostering social sensitivity, responsible citizenship and a sense of accountability towards society among students. Through this initiative, the students conveyed the message that respecting and honouring every individual who serves society is itself an important form of social responsibility.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of college Principal Dr Kiran Save, Vice-Principal Dr Tanaji Pol and Dr Mahesh Deshmukh, with the support of NSS Programme Officers Dr Rohit Gaikwad, Dr Prakash Gharat, Dhruvika Save and student volunteers.

The initiative was appreciated by police personnel, bus depot employees and citizens alike. The students’ gesture added a heartfelt dimension of gratitude and social awareness to the celebrations of Raksha Bandhan in Palghar.

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