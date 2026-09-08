 Palghar Ashram School Students Stage ‘Tamasha’ Protest In Jawhar Over Poor Food Quality, Demand End To Central Kitchen System
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPalghar Ashram School Students Stage ‘Tamasha’ Protest In Jawhar Over Poor Food Quality, Demand End To Central Kitchen System

Palghar Ashram School Students Stage ‘Tamasha’ Protest In Jawhar Over Poor Food Quality, Demand End To Central Kitchen System

Students of residential ashram schools in Jawhar held a “Tamasha” protest march against the centralised kitchen system, alleging it results in stale food and health risks. The students surrounded the Tribal Development Project office and began an indefinite sit-in. Their 13 demands include improved facilities and administrative action, with protesters seeking formal written commitments.

Ipsa ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, September 08, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
Palghar Ashram School Students Stage ‘Tamasha’ Protest In Jawhar Over Poor Food Quality, Demand End To Central Kitchen System
Palghar Ashram School Students Stage ‘Tamasha’ Protest In Jawhar Over Poor Food Quality, Demand End To Central Kitchen System |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Hundreds of students residing in government-run residential ashram schools took to the streets in Jawhar on Tuesday, staging a high-profile "Tamasha" protest march followed by an indefinite sit-in at the Jawhar Tribal Development Project office over the alleged distribution of poor-quality food to students.

Students Demand Scrapping Of Centralised Kitchen Model

The primary demand driving the student agitation is the immediate abolition of the centralized kitchen system, alongside a 13-point charter of demands addressing systemic administrative neglect and inadequate facilities across regional residential ashram schools.

Read Also
KDMC Schools Face Infrastructure Concerns As Youth Group Flags Safety, Sanitation And Building...
KDMC Schools Face Infrastructure Concerns As Youth Group Flags Safety, Sanitation And Building...

Protesting students raised serious health and safety concerns regarding the logistics of the Central Kitchen model. According to the demonstrators, preparing meals at a single centralized location and transporting them to distant ashram schools leads to significant delays. As a result, students receive stale food, creating a severe risk of widespread food poisoning.

Agitated over the alleged apathy of the Tribal Development Department toward their basic living conditions and institutional facilities, the students surrounded the Jawhar project office premises, declaring that they will not call off the sit-in until all 13 demands are formally met and written assurances are provided by senior authorities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source