Palghar Ashram School Students Stage ‘Tamasha’ Protest In Jawhar Over Poor Food Quality, Demand End To Central Kitchen System |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Hundreds of students residing in government-run residential ashram schools took to the streets in Jawhar on Tuesday, staging a high-profile "Tamasha" protest march followed by an indefinite sit-in at the Jawhar Tribal Development Project office over the alleged distribution of poor-quality food to students.

Students Demand Scrapping Of Centralised Kitchen Model

The primary demand driving the student agitation is the immediate abolition of the centralized kitchen system, alongside a 13-point charter of demands addressing systemic administrative neglect and inadequate facilities across regional residential ashram schools.

Protesting students raised serious health and safety concerns regarding the logistics of the Central Kitchen model. According to the demonstrators, preparing meals at a single centralized location and transporting them to distant ashram schools leads to significant delays. As a result, students receive stale food, creating a severe risk of widespread food poisoning.

Agitated over the alleged apathy of the Tribal Development Department toward their basic living conditions and institutional facilities, the students surrounded the Jawhar project office premises, declaring that they will not call off the sit-in until all 13 demands are formally met and written assurances are provided by senior authorities.

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