KDMC Schools Face Infrastructure Concerns As Youth Group Flags Safety, Sanitation And Building Issues | AI

A survey of five municipal primary schools in Kalyan-Dombivli has flagged concerns related to infrastructure, drinking water, sanitation, traffic safety and the structural condition of ageing school buildings, prompting Youth For Education to seek intervention from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Youth For Education Submits Findings To KDMC Mayor

A delegation of Youth For Education submitted the findings of its field inspection and survey to KDMC Mayor Harshali Thawil-Chaudhari on Monday and sought action on the issues identified at the schools.

The survey covered Krantiveer Bhagat Singh Prathamik Vidyalaya, Anandibai Joshi Prathamik Vidyalaya, Ustad Bande Ali Khan Urdu Medium School, Mahatma Gandhi Prathamik Vidyalaya and Sonubhau Baswant Prathamik Vidyalaya.

Survey Examines Student Safety And School Facilities

According to the organisation, the survey examined infrastructure, student safety, drinking water and sanitation facilities, besides the structural safety of older school buildings.

Among the demands raised was the installation of speed breakers and provision of safe pedestrian facilities near Anandibai Joshi Prathamik Vidyalaya to reduce risks to students travelling to and from the school.

The group also sought immediate cleaning and desilting of water tanks in municipal schools, deployment of regular and dedicated sanitation staff, and structural safety inspections of old and dilapidated school buildings. The demands were presented to the mayor by advocate Akshay Pathak.

Mayor Assures Action On Civic Education Concerns

According to Youth For Education, the mayor took note of the findings and assured the delegation that directions would be issued to the departments concerned. The proposed measures include addressing traffic safety around schools, inspecting and cleaning water tanks and improving sanitation arrangements.

Advocate Aakash Vedak said a separate representation containing the demands has also been submitted to the office of the Municipal Commissioner and that the organisation would follow up with the civic administration.

“Student safety and quality education remain our priority,” said Vedak.

Pooja Bhavkar of Youth For Education said the group would continue working towards ensuring a safe, clean and healthy educational environment for students studying in municipal schools.