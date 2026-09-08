Maharashtra ITI Admissions 2026: Over 1.27 Lakh Students Secure Seats, Government Institutes Record 93% Occupancy | AI

Mumbai: More than 1.27 lakh students have secured admission to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Maharashtra through the centralised admission process for 2026, filling over 85% of the available seats, according to the latest admission report released by the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET).

ITI Admissions Cross 1.27 Lakh Mark

The report, generated on September 8, shows that 1,27,361 ITI admissions have been completed against a total intake of 1,49,543 seats, translating into an overall admission rate of 85.17%. The figures cover government and private ITIs participating in the admission process.

Government ITIs recorded a particularly high occupancy rate, with 92.95% of their seats filled. Of the 96,963 seats available in government ITIs, 90,116 admissions have been completed.

Private ITIs Witness 70% Admission Rate

Private ITIs, meanwhile, recorded 37,175 admissions against an intake of 52,580 seats, resulting in an admission rate of 70.70%.

The data also shows that admissions picked up considerably during the counselling stage. At the end of CAP Round 4, the overall admission figure stood at 70,018, representing around 47% of the total intake. Counselling subsequently added 57,343 admissions, taking the overall tally beyond 1.27 lakh.

Government Institutes Double Seat Occupancy After Counselling

Government ITIs saw their occupancy rise from 45.74% after CAP Round 4 to 92.95% after counselling. Private ITIs similarly moved from 49.40% to 70.70%.

The report also provides a comparison with the 2025 admission cycle. Last year, 1,30,745 admissions were recorded against an intake of 1,50,662 seats, representing an admission rate of 86.78%. The current admission rate of 85.17% is therefore around 1.6 percentage points lower than last year's figure.

ITI Seat Intake Sees Marginal Decline

The total ITI intake has also declined marginally, from 1,50,662 seats in 2025 to 1,49,543 this year.

Government ITIs, however, have performed better than last year in percentage terms. They recorded a 92.95% admission rate this year compared with 80.14% in 2025. Private ITIs currently stand at 70.70%, compared with 75.64% last year.

The report covers ITI admissions through institute-level and minority seats, four CAP rounds, special rounds and counselling, providing a snapshot of the statewide admission position as of September 8.