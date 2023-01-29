e-Paper Get App
Pakistan: 16 students rescued after boat capsizes in Tanda Dam, 9 remain missing

Sources from a rescue organisation the Edhi Foundation said that the children were students of a seminary who were visiting the dam for recreational activity.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Divers rescued 16 children, while nine were still missing, while injured children have been shifted to a nearby hospital | Representative Image/ PTI
Kohat: Sixteen children were rescued while nine were missing from a boat that capsized in Kohat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, an official said.

The boat with 25 children onboard capsized in Tanda Dam of the district and the divers rescued 16 children, while nine were still missing, deputy commissioner of Kohat district Furqan Ashraf told Xinhua.

Talking to Xinhua, sources from a rescue organisation the Edhi Foundation said that the children were students of a seminary who were visiting the dam for recreational activity.

The injured children have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

