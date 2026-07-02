Over 7.98 Lakh Students Secure FYJC Admissions Across Maharashtra In Three Rounds Of Online Process | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra School Education Department announced that 7,98,255 students had secured admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC) across the state under the Centralised Online Admission Process for the 2026–27 academic year.

Participation & Seats

According to the Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), admissions had been completed in three rounds. A total of 16,691 junior colleges participated in the admission process, offering 22,26,406 seats across Maharashtra.

The department stated that 14,73,247 students had applied for FYJC admissions this year, of whom nearly 7.98 lakh had confirmed their admissions by the end of the third round.

Special Round Details

The department had also conducted Special Round 1 (Open to All), for which students were allowed to register between June 29 and July 1.

A total of 3,70,696 students registered during the special round. Pune division recorded the highest number of registrations with 61,999 applicants, followed by Mumbai with 48,368 registrations and Nashik with 44,205.

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Other Division Figures

Other divisional registrations included Kolhapur (40,035), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (39,111), Amravati (30,548), Nagpur (29,404), Latur (29,504) and the state quota (1,042).

The Directorate announced that students allotted seats in the fourth admission round under Special Round 1 would have to confirm their admissions between July 3 and July 6, 2026.

Education Director (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Dr. Mahesh Palkar appealed to students, parents and junior college principals to complete the admission formalities within the stipulated period to ensure that no eligible student missed admission.

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