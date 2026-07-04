Over 3.76 Lakh Students Confirm FYJC Admissions In First Round, 12.84 Lakh Seats Still Vacant Across Maharashtra | Representative Image

The Maharashtra School Education Department has commenced the online admission process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) for the academic year 2026–27, with more than 3.76 lakh students securing seats in the first regular admission round across the state.

Science Stream Leads, Commerce and Arts Follow

According to an official notification issued by the Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), a total of 16.67 lakh seats are available in 9,288 junior colleges across Maharashtra. As many as 16.03 lakh students registered for the admission process.

The department said 8.68 lakh students submitted applications under Part I and Part II of the admission process. Of these, 8.52 lakh students were allotted colleges in the first regular round conducted on July 3, while 3,76,295 students confirmed their admissions.

Admission Deadline: July 7, 2026, for Allotted Students

The highest number of confirmed admissions was recorded in the Science stream, followed by Commerce and Arts.

Region-wise data released by the department shows that the Mumbai division recorded 73,036 confirmed admissions, while Pune registered 53,546 admissions. Other divisions, including Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Amravati, and Latur, also witnessed significant participation in the first round.

Over 12.84 Lakh Seats and 2,222 Quota Seats Vacant

The education department stated that students allotted seats in this round must complete the admission process between 11 a.m. on July 3 and July 7, 2026**, by visiting their allotted junior colleges with the required documents.

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Following the completion of this round, **over 12.84 lakh seats remain vacant across the state. Additionally, around 2,222 seats under various reservation categories, including management, minority, and in-house quotas, are yet to be filled.

Students and parents have been advised to regularly check the official FYJC admission portal for allotment status, admission schedules, and further rounds of counselling.

The state government introduced a centralised online admission process to streamline FYJC admissions and ensure greater transparency in seat allocation across junior colleges in Maharashtra.

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