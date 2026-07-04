Mumbai University Senate Members Demand Urgent Roof Repair At Kalina Printing Press To Save Student Marksheets | X

Mumbai: Members of senate of Mumbai University urged the varsity administration to immediately repair the leaking roof of the Printing Press at its Kalina campus, warning that the damage is putting important university documents, including students' marksheet, at risk.

Employees Had Raised Issue Repeatedly, No Action Taken

In a representation emailed to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni on Thursday, Yuva Sena Senate member Pradeep Sawant and former Senate member Rajan Kolambekar highlighted the deteriorating condition of the printing press and sought urgent intervention.

According to the representation, photographs and videos shared by employees at the printing press show rainwater leaking through the roof, resulting in several important documents being soaked and damaged. The signatories claimed that employees had repeatedly raised the issue with senior university officials, but no corrective action had been taken.

Waterlogging Poses Safety Hazard, Short-Circuit Risk

The memorandum noted that the Kalina printing press is responsible for printing lakhs of students' marksheets and other official university documents. Continued water leakage, it said, could not only damage records but also pose a serious safety hazard, with the possibility of electrical short circuits and other accidents.

Calling the matter a serious administrative concern, Sawant and Kolambekar urged the Vice-Chancellor to order immediate repair work to prevent further damage to university property and ensure the safety of employees working at the facility.

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