Eleven Injured, Including Five Seniors, In Jogeshwari Electric Meter Cabin Fire; 2 Critically Burned | Representational Image

Mumbai: Eleven people, including five senior citizens, were injured due to smoke inhalation and burns after a fire broke out in the common electric meter cabin of Gomati chawl, Vaishali Nagar in Jogeshwari West on Friday. The incident took place in the early morning and was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 5.59 am and was doused at 6.18 pm.

Fire Confined to Ground Floor Electrical Installations

As per BMC's disaster management cell report, the fire was confined to electrical wiring and electrical installations in the common meter cabin on the ground floor of the ground plus six storeyed building. Total 11 people were injured and were taken to Trauma Care Hospital. Out of the 11, two victims suffered burn injuries and were transferred to Copper Hospital. The ones admitted to Copper hospital are identified as Salim Noor Tadavi (75) and Mumtaz Salim Tadavi (67).

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From Thursday 8 am to Friday 8 am, Mumbai recorded total 29 short circuit complaints, the BMC's monsoon report said.

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