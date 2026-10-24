Over 2.40 Lakh Students From Drought-Hit Talukas Submit Exam Forms Without Fees Under Zero-Challan Facility | AI

Mumbai: As many as 2,40,365 students from drought-affected talukas across Maharashtra have submitted their examination forms without paying any fees through the ‘zero-challan’ facility introduced by the Higher and Technical Education Department, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said on Friday.

Exam Fee Waiver Implemented

The state government decided to waive examination fees for eligible students from drought-hit talukas to ensure that financial difficulties do not disrupt their education. The department has put the necessary arrangements in place through directorates, universities and examination departments to implement the decision smoothly, Patil said.

Under the facility, eligible students can submit their examination forms without making any payment. All universities have also issued circulars to implement the examination fee waiver, while the department is regularly monitoring the process to ensure that students receive the benefit.

Refund Process Initiated

The government has also initiated the process of refunding examination fees to students who had already paid them before the waiver was implemented.

Patil has directed all universities to ensure that no eligible student from drought-affected areas is deprived of the concession and that students do not face difficulties while applying for examinations.

Universities Provide Assistance

The Higher and Technical Education Department has urged students facing difficulties related to the fee waiver to contact the examination and evaluation board, public relations officer or student development department of their respective universities.

Students of the University of Mumbai can contact examination and evaluation board director Dr Pooja Raundale at 9322020589 or public relations officer Liladhar Bansod at 9833969977.

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At Savitribai Phule Pune University, students can contact examination and evaluation board director Dr Rajendra Talware at 9890642431, student development director Dr Savita Kulkarni at 7720036774, or Ajay Thube at 7588169134.

Students of Shivaji University, Kolhapur, can contact examination and evaluation board director Dr Ajitsingh N. Jadhav at 9545595999 or student development director Alok Jatratkar at 8698928080.

At Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University, students can contact examination and evaluation board director Dr Andhare at 9975055155 or student development director Dr Kalawane at 7020634502.

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