MPSC Cancels Another Recruitment Drive For Assistant Director Posts After Drug Inspector Exam Row | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has cancelled yet another recruitment drive, following the recent cancellation of the Drug Inspector examination. According to an official press release issued on October 23, 2026, the commission has officially withdrawn the advertisement for the post of Assistant Director of Language (Translation and Terminology), Group-B. This action comes after explicit directives from the state government's Marathi Language Department to amend the recruitment rules, specifically to omit Sanskrit as a mandatory subject requirement and to grant age relaxation for government employees.

Recruitment Cancellations Raise Concerns

Developments regarding MPSC examinations and recruitment processes have gained significant momentum recently. The commission previously cancelled the Drug Inspector recruitment exam following serious allegations of a paper leak, while investigations into several other major examinations are currently underway. Officials indicate that if malpractices are proven in these ongoing inquiries, those exams may also face cancellation. However, unlike the previous instances involving paper leaks, this latest recruitment drive was scrapped purely due to administrative revisions in the recruitment guidelines.

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According to the official release, the original advertisement (No. 019/2026) was issued on September 7, 2026, to fill two vacancies in the Directorate of Languages. Following instructions from the state government to align the process with the revised eligibility criteria, the commission formally withdrew the selection process.

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