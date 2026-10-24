Maharashtra MPSC Withdraws Assistant Director Of Languages Recruitment Advertisement Amid Changes In Administrative Rules | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has withdrawn another recruitment advertisement for the post of Assistant Director of Languages, citing changes in administrative rules. The decision adds to a series of reversals and changes in recruitment processes that have raised concerns over uncertainty among government job aspirants.

The commission announced the withdrawal through an official notice. The recruitment process has been cancelled following changes in the applicable administrative rules.

The latest decision comes amid wider concerns over recruitment procedures conducted by the commission, with candidates having to contend with cancellations and changes at different stages of selection.

Earlier, in August, MPSC cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector, Group B posts under the Food and Drug Administration Department following a preliminary police inquiry into alleged irregularities in the screening examination held on March 22. The commission decided to conduct a fresh examination after the inquiry indicated that a candidate had allegedly received the question paper before the examination.

In another decision in April, the state government withdrew its earlier decision to recruit stenographers and typists through MPSC, leading to the cancellation of the proposed examinations and drawing criticism from aspirants who had been preparing for the recruitment.

The withdrawal of the Assistant Director of Languages advertisement raises questions about the impact of administrative changes on recruitment timelines and candidates who invest time and resources in preparing for government examinations.

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