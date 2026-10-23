 Mumbai University Partners With UK's Bristol University To Train Over 200 Youth In Green Skills And Climate Resilience
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Mumbai University Partners With UK's Bristol University To Train Over 200 Youth In Green Skills And Climate Resilience

The University of Mumbai and UK's University of Bristol have partnered under the COOL CRYMB project to promote green skills, climate resilience and entrepreneurship. Supported by British Council–HSBC grants, the initiative has engaged over 200 youth and 41 faculty members. Following a Bristol delegation's Mumbai visit, five Indian students will visit Bristol from October 29 to November 5.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
Mumbai University Partners With UK's Bristol University To Train Over 200 Youth In Green Skills And Climate Resilience
Mumbai University Partners With UK's Bristol University To Train Over 200 Youth In Green Skills And Climate Resilience | AI

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has partnered with the University of Bristol, UK, to equip young people, particularly from marginalised communities, with green skills and promote community-led climate resilience and green entrepreneurship.

Project Supported By British Council

The initiative, titled ‘COmmunity cO-creation lab for Local Climate Resilience: Empowering Youth with Green Skills in Mumbai and Bristol’ (COOL CRYMB), is supported under the British Council–HSBC Climate Skills Global Collaboration Grants.

Coordinated by the University of Mumbai’s Centre of Excellence for Climate Change and Sustainability Studies and the University of Bristol’s Brigstow Institute and Cabot Institute, the project brings together students, faculty, NGOs, government bodies and communities to identify environmental risks and develop local solutions.

41 Institutions Join Climate Project

The project has engaged over 200 young participants and 41 faculty members from 41 institutions in India, along with 10 NGO members. Community co-creation labs have been established across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Konkan districts.

As part of an international exchange programme, five young people from Bristol visited Mumbai from October 12 to 16, touring community labs at Juhu Mora Gaon and Thane Solid Waste Management. They also participated in the ‘Re-Root Showcase’, which presented the project's progress.

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Five Indian student delegates, accompanied by project lead Dr Aparna Phadke, are scheduled to visit Bristol from October 29 to November 5 to study community-based climate resilience models.

The showcase featured discussions on community participation, green skills and socio-ecological resilience, alongside a workshop led by Dr Andrew Hale of the University of Bristol.

The project aims to bridge academic research and local knowledge to develop practical climate adaptation strategies and promote green innovation among youth.

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