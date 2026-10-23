Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Case: Bhiwandi Court To Begin Regular Hearings From October 26, All 18 Accused Summoned | Representative Image

Bhiwandi: The trial in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case is set to gather pace, with the Bhiwandi District Additional Sessions Court directing that regular hearings begin on Monday October 26. Judge Sampada Chaudhary is presiding over the case, in which 18 accused have been arrested so far. Advocate Shailesh Gaikwad, representing the defence, confirmed that the proceedings would commence regularly from Monday.

Police Receive Information About Leak

According to the police, the case came to light after they received information that the question paper for the primary teachers’ eligibility examination, scheduled for June 28, was allegedly being brought for sale. The Bhiwandi police acted on June 27 and arrested three accused in the initial operation.

The subsequent investigation reportedly uncovered a wider network, leading to the arrest of 18 accused in total. Two of those arrested are from Maharashtra, while the remaining accused are reportedly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Chargesheet Submitted In September

After completing the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet running to approximately 3,500 pages before the Bhiwandi District Additional Sessions Court on September 18.

Given the seriousness of the case, directions were issued by the High Court for an expedited hearing, paving the way for regular proceedings before the district court from Monday.

The court has directed all 18 accused to remain present for the hearing on October 26. With the proceedings set to begin on a regular basis, the court is expected to examine the allegations against the accused, the findings of the police investigation and the evidence submitted in the chargesheet in accordance with the legal process.

The case has drawn attention because of the alleged leak of a question paper for a state-level eligibility examination intended for prospective teachers. The upcoming hearings will mark the next stage in the judicial proceedings following the completion of the police investigation and filing of the chargesheet.

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