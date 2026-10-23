MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case: Crime Branch Arrests Assistant Section Officer From Navi Mumbai, Toll Rises To 13 | File Photo.

Mumbai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Rohit Koltakke (34), an Assistant Section Officer with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), from Navi Mumbai in connection with the alleged question paper leak in the Drug Inspector recruitment examination. Koltakke allegedly obtained the question paper from MPSC Under Secretary Abhijit Lendwe for Rs 2.5 lakh. The Crime Branch is investigating whether he further sold the question paper to other candidates or intermediaries.

Latest Arrest Made On October 23

With Koltakke’s arrest on Friday, October 23, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to 13. The MPSC had conducted a screening examination on March 22, 2026, at six centres across Maharashtra to recruit 154 Drug Inspectors (Group B) under the Food and Drug Administration department.

According to the investigation, the confidentiality and fairness of the examination were allegedly compromised, with question papers selected by experts from the MPSC’s confidential section being copied and illegally circulated for financial gain. The investigation has also revealed the alleged misuse of official positions and government duties in facilitating the unauthorised exchange of question papers.

Police Complaint Filed In August

The case was registered at Cuffe Parade police station on August 25, 2026, based on a complaint lodged by Police Inspector Mangesh Desai. The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Earlier, the SIT had arrested MPSC Under Secretary Abhijit Lendwe, Assistant Section Officer Vishweshwar Nakate and Assistant Section Officer Gopal Marathe, who worked in the confidential section. Pravin Patil, director of Kautilya Academy, and alleged intermediaries Amrut Patil, Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil, Sandeep Khalate and Bhairavnath Kadam were also arrested.

Candidates Rutuja Patil, Sajid Sande and Vijay Kingar, who allegedly obtained the question paper and appeared for the Drug Inspector examination, were also arrested. Further investigation led to the arrest of wanted accused Mayur Thakre on October 12. The SIT is now probing the network through which the question paper was allegedly leaked, the financial transactions involved and the identities of other candidates or intermediaries who may have received copies of the paper.

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