3 Vibgyor School Branches In Kharghar, Belapur And Airoli Receive Threatening Email, Students Sent Home |

Navi Mumbai: Three branches of Vibgyor School in Kharghar, Belapur and Airoli received a threatening email on Friday afternoon, prompting the school administrations to send students home as a precautionary measure. The email carried the message ‘Apne bachche bachao’ (Save your children), triggering concern among parents and school authorities.

Anti-Sabotage And Dog Squads Deployed

Police teams, along with anti-sabotage squads and dog squads, conducted thorough searches of all three school premises. However, no suspicious objects were found.

“The email was common to all three branches and all three branches were tagged. We conducted a thorough search, but nothing was found. We have registered a non-cognisable offence and further investigation is underway,” Senior Police Inspector Arun Pawar of Belapur police station.

Kharghar Police Reach School

The threat came to light after the Vibgyor School in Sector 16, Kharghar, received the email on Friday afternoon. Kharghar police immediately reached the school and spoke to the principal to gather details. It subsequently emerged that the Belapur and Airoli branches had received the same email.

As a precaution, the school administrations sent students home from all three campuses. Police personnel were also deployed around the schools while searches were conducted across the premises and surrounding areas.

The police are now attempting to identify the sender and establish the motive behind the threatening email. Further investigation is underway.

The police have appealed to parents and citizens not to panic or circulate unverified information on social media. Citizens have also been urged to avoid spreading rumours and report any suspicious activity or relevant information to the nearest police station.

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