Over 22.26 Lakh Students Secure FYJC Admissions In Maharashtra Across 9,688 Junior College | Representative Image

Mumbai: More than 22.26 lakh students have secured admissions to junior colleges across Maharashtra under the Class XI (FYJC) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the 2026-27 academic year, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (DSHSE) announced on Tuesday.

Over 25.25 lakh registered; 22.26 lakh confirmed admissions

According to the department, admissions are currently underway in 9,688 junior colleges across the state. So far, 25,25,370 students have registered for the admission process, of whom 22,26,280 students have confirmed their admissions.

Following the completion of the three regular CAP rounds and two special rounds, 3,07,622 students who are yet to secure admission have been made eligible to participate in Special Round-IV, which begins on July 22.

Mumbai tops with 3.24 lakh; Pune follows with 2.82 lakh admissions

The department has also released the division-wise admission figures. Mumbai recorded the highest number of admissions with 3,24,138 students, followed by Pune with 2,82,323 admissions. Other divisions, including Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Latur and Amravati, also witnessed substantial admissions across the science, commerce and arts streams.

As per the revised schedule, students can register and edit their application forms until July 26. The vacant seat matrix will be published on July 27, while the allotment list is scheduled to be released on July 28. Students allotted seats must complete the admission process between July 28 and July 29.

Fresh applicants can register; quota students may update choices

The department has clarified that fresh applicants can register during this round, while previously registered candidates may revise their college preferences. Students seeking admission under management, in-house and minority quotas can also update their applications during the specified period.

Authorities have advised students and parents to complete all formalities within the stipulated deadlines and regularly check the official admission portal, mahafyjcadmissions.in, for updates on seat allotment and admission procedures.

The Directorate said the special admission round is intended to provide another opportunity to students who could not secure admission in the earlier rounds, ensuring that the maximum number of eligible applicants are accommodated before the FYJC admission process concludes.