Over 16 Lakh Students Gear Up For SSC Exam On February 20 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Over 16 lakh students brace up for the board across the state as the Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHSE) begin their exams from Friday.

This year 16.15 lakh students will appear for the exams, which is more than over three thousand students from the last academic year. This year the state board has also launched the copy-free campaign in a bid to prevent malpractices in the exams.

Dr. Nandkumar Bedse, Chairman of the state board said, “Examinees must be present at the examination center at least half an hour before the allotted time. Students must be present in the examination hall at 10.30 am in the morning session and at 2.30 pm in the afternoon session. Like last year, the time for this exam has been increased by ten minutes. Students should adhere to the timetable published and printed by the board.”

According to the data, most of the schools have managed to set up CCTV cameras. The invigilators have been shuffled in schools which could not set up cameras in all the classrooms owing to shortage of time and funds.

The Class 10 examination will be held from February 20 to March 18 through the nine zonal boards of the State Board - Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

Out of the total 16,15,489 students, 8,65,740 are boys and 7,49,736 are girls from 23,683 schools, where 15,56,594 are regular students, 29,301 are private students and 9,788 are disabled students.

This year, the exam will be held in 5,111 centres as 31 examination centres were cancelled due to cases of malpractice. Additionally, the board has appointed 271 flying squads to keep a tab on cheating. Meanwhile, police security will guard the examination centres denying entry to non-students within 100 meters of the centre.

