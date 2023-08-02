OUAT 2023: Results Announced For UG Entrance Exam On ouat.nic.in, Know How To Download Here

OUAT 2023: Results Announced For UG Entrance Exam On ouat.nic.in | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has declared the results for the Undergraduate (UG) Entrance Exam 2023. Aspiring candidates can now check and download their results from the official website - ouat.nic.in

Candidates who wish to pursue bachelor's degrees in several fields such as agriculture, forestry, animal, science, agricultural engineering, food science can follow the steps mentioned below to download results.

Steps to download the OUAT UG Entrance Exam result:

1. Visit the official website: To access the result, candidates should visit the official OUAT website - ouat.nic.in

2. Find the result link: On the homepage, candidates will find the link to download the UG Entrance Exam result. Click on the link to proceed.

3. Enter login credentials: To view the result, candidates need to enter their login details, such as the application number and password. These credentials were generated during the application process.

4. View and download the result: After providing the login details, the OUAT UG Entrance Exam result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should carefully check their individual scores and rank. Once verified, they can download and print the result for future reference.

The OUAT Exam 2023 was conducted on June 22 and June 23, 2023 across the state.

Candidates are advised to retain a printed copy of their result, as it will be required during the counseling and admission process. The result serves as an important document for further admission-related procedures.

After declaring the results, the exam conducting authorities of the university will publish OUAT Merit List 2023, to begin the online admission. Following that, the merit/rank list will be complied based on the candidate's score.