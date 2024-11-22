 OTET Result 2024 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in; Check NOW!
OTET Result 2024 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in; Check NOW!

On November 22, 2024, the Odisha Board of Secondary Education released the OTET Result 2024.

Updated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
OTET Result 2024 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in

On November 22, 2024, the Odisha Board of Secondary Education released the OTET Result 2024. Applicants who took the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can view their results on the BSE Odisha website, bseodisha.ac.in.

Important dates:

Exam date: August 12, 2024

Provisional answer key released: September 19, 2024

OTET Result 2024 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in; Check NOW!
OTET Result 2024 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in; Check NOW!
Objection window closed: September 28, 2024

Exam structure:

Paper I: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II and Mathematics.

Paper II: Child Development and Pedagogy and Language I

How to check the OTET 2024 Result:

Step 1: Go to bseodisha.ac.in, the official website of BSE Odisha.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for the OTET Result 2024.

Step 3: Enter your login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Then click submit, your result will be shown.

Step 5: Download the page and view the result.

Step 6: Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates who are interested to teach in government schools in Odisha, passing the OTET exam is a prerequisite. The results will be posted on the BSE Odisha website along with the formal notification of the qualifying scores and cut-offs.

Candidates can visit BSE Odisha's official website for additional relevant information.

