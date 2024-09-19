Odisha OTET 2024: Answer Key Released; Know How To Raise Objection

OTET 2024 | Pixabay

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2024 provisional answer key has been made available by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) today, September 19. The solution keys for Paper I and Paper II are now available to candidates on the bseodisha.ac.in website, which is the official BSE Odisha website.



The exam's tentative answer key has now been made public by the Board. The candidates can contest any answer they feel is inaccurate using the preliminary answer key. It is recommended that candidates get the answer key and thoroughly go over the solutions.

The procedures outlined on the official website must be followed by candidates in order to file an objection regarding any inconsistency with the OTET Answer Key 2024. Your login information must be entered into the link on the official website.

How to check?



-Visit BSE Odisha's official website at https://www.bseodisha.ac.in.

-On the homepage, look for the link that says "ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OTET – 2024 Download."

-You could be asked to provide your login information, which you gave when you registered.

-Download and store the answer key for the pertinent paper or papers for later use.

Minimum qualifying marks

According to the announcement that was provided, in order to be eligible for the OTET exam, applicants who took the exam had to receive the minimum passing score in each paper. Each paper has a minimum passing score of 60%. An individual will be deemed an OTET Pass if they receive 60% or higher on a paper. The minimum passing score for candidates who identify as SC, ST, PH, OBC, or SEBC shall be 50%.



OTET 2024 Exam

August 17, 2024, was the date of the OTET 2024 exam. For those who want to teach in government, private aided, and private unaided schools throughout the state, the OTET is an essential exam.