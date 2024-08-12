 OTET 2024 Admit Card Released; Direct Link To Download Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOTET 2024 Admit Card Released; Direct Link To Download Inside

OTET 2024 Admit Card Released; Direct Link To Download Inside

Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth in order to receive their admit cards. The Odisha BSE advises applicants to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute rushing or technological difficulties.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
OTET 2024 Admit Card Released; Direct Link To Download Inside |

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has announced the admit card for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) today, August 12. Those who have registered for the exam can check their admit card on the official website, bseodisha.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria

FPJ Shorts
Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream
Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream
Hindenburg Report Draws A Scope For Investigative Journalism
Hindenburg Report Draws A Scope For Investigative Journalism
Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm
Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm
Who Is Nathen Anderson? The Man Behind The US Based Short-Seller Firm 'Hindenburg Research'
Who Is Nathen Anderson? The Man Behind The US Based Short-Seller Firm 'Hindenburg Research'


For the OTET 2024, the BSE, Odisha, has set a minimum passing percentage. Applicants who fit into the general category need to have a minimum qualifying percentage of 60%. In the meantime, candidates who fall under the OBC, SC, or ST categories need to score at least 50% to be qualified for the test. After passing the OTET, candidates can get a seven-year credential, which will provide them plenty of time to find work as teachers in Odisha's government schools.

How to download admit card?

Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth in order to receive their admission cards.

-Visit the BSE Odisha webpage at bseodisha.ac.in.
-Go to the website's "Latest Updates" section.

Read Also
UPSC CSE 2024 Mains Exam Schedule OUT; Admit Card To Be Released Soon
article-image

-From the website, choose "OTET Admit Card 2024."
-Enter your login credentials.
-For future reference, download and print the OTET Admit Card 2024.

The Odisha BSE advises applicants to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute rushing or technological difficulties.

OTET 2024

On August 17, the OTET 2024 will be given out at several exam sites in Odisha. Two exams, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each lasting two and a half hours, will be part of the OTET. All of the questions on both examinations will be multiple choice (MCQ). Every question will receive one mark, and wrong responses will not result in a deduction of marks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OTET 2024 Admit Card Released; Direct Link To Download Inside

OTET 2024 Admit Card Released; Direct Link To Download Inside

VIDEO: NEET PG Aspirant Denied Entry For Arriving 2 Minutes Late, Chaos Goes Viral

VIDEO: NEET PG Aspirant Denied Entry For Arriving 2 Minutes Late, Chaos Goes Viral

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Seat Allotment Results OUT; Check Here

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Seat Allotment Results OUT; Check Here

Kerala: Medical Teachers & PG Doctors To Hold Protest Following Trainee Doctor's Rape & Murder In...

Kerala: Medical Teachers & PG Doctors To Hold Protest Following Trainee Doctor's Rape & Murder In...

Germany: A Great Destination For Indian Students Seeking Work-Life Balance

Germany: A Great Destination For Indian Students Seeking Work-Life Balance