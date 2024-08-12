OTET 2024 Admit Card Released; Direct Link To Download Inside |

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has announced the admit card for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) today, August 12. Those who have registered for the exam can check their admit card on the official website, bseodisha.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria



For the OTET 2024, the BSE, Odisha, has set a minimum passing percentage. Applicants who fit into the general category need to have a minimum qualifying percentage of 60%. In the meantime, candidates who fall under the OBC, SC, or ST categories need to score at least 50% to be qualified for the test. After passing the OTET, candidates can get a seven-year credential, which will provide them plenty of time to find work as teachers in Odisha's government schools.

How to download admit card?

Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth in order to receive their admission cards.



-Visit the BSE Odisha webpage at bseodisha.ac.in.

-Go to the website's "Latest Updates" section.

-From the website, choose "OTET Admit Card 2024."

-Enter your login credentials.

-For future reference, download and print the OTET Admit Card 2024.

The Odisha BSE advises applicants to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute rushing or technological difficulties.

OTET 2024

On August 17, the OTET 2024 will be given out at several exam sites in Odisha. Two exams, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each lasting two and a half hours, will be part of the OTET. All of the questions on both examinations will be multiple choice (MCQ). Every question will receive one mark, and wrong responses will not result in a deduction of marks.