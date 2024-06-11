OSSC CGL Exam 2023 Admit Card Out, Download NOW! | Representational pic

The admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) test 2023 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Applicants who submitted an application for the OSSC CGL 2023 exam can obtain their admit card by visiting ossc.gov.in, the official website. Based on their performance in the preliminary exam, main exam, and certification verification, the applicants will be shortlisted.

How to download?



To log in and get the OSSC CGL 2023 admit card, candidates must enter their registered username, email address, or mobile number, along with the password or OTP.

-Go to ossc.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the CGLRE 2023 admit card link on the homepage.

-Enter your login information and hit submit.

-Examine and get the admission card.

-Print this page off for your records.

Preliminary Exam

In this initial round, a sizable number of applicants show up for a screening exam. The Prelims test usually consists of basic level questions, similar to those in the 10th standard, and is objective in nature. The Mains exam will be open to those who make it through the Prelims.

Mains Exam

Those who pass the preliminary exam move on to the main exam. This is a longer, more thorough written exam consisting of several papers covering general English, general awareness, mathematics, and language skills in Odia. Following the Mains exam, some specific positions within the OSSC CGL recruitment may require a skill test. This can entail assessing one's computer skills or other abilities relevant to the position.

Document Verification

Lastly, in order to verify their eligibility based on the application details, all candidates who are shortlisted following the Mains (and, if appropriate, the Skill Test) will be contacted for document verification.



June 23 is the day of the OSSC CGL 2023 preliminary test.