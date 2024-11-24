Osmania University Cancels Affiliation With Telangana College For Forging Academic Records & Misreporting Student Results

Official

Osmania University has taken stringent action against Hindi Mahavidyalaya Degree College following a series of rule violations, including forging academic records and misreporting student results.

In a press release on Saturday, Vice-Chancellor Kumar Molugaram reiterated the university's zero-tolerance policy toward academic misconduct and emphasized the importance of adhering to University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

As per reports, the university’s decision comes after multiple inquiries by standing committees uncovered irregularities spanning several academic years. Hindi Mahavidyalaya’s provisional affiliation has been revoked, and the university has recommended to the UGC and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) that the college’s autonomous status be withdrawn.

Investigation Uncovers Extensive Misconduct

The inquiries revealed that the college manipulated results for undergraduate sixth-semester exams between 2019 and 2022, falsely passing 49 failed students and failing five who had actually passed. A detailed investigation found further irregularities:

Unqualified Evaluation: Commerce exam papers were graded by unqualified computer science faculty.

Forged Marks Lists: Examination records and marks lists were manipulated.

Missing Records: The college failed to submit examination papers, evaluation records, and supplementary exam notifications.

Forged Signatures: Results for the 2023-2024 academic year were missing required signatures and stamps from key officials, including the Additional Controller of Examinations.

The university noted specific cases of misreporting: results of 13 B.Com, 27 B.Sc., and 9 BBA students were falsely declared as passed, while four B.Com and one BBA students who had cleared their exams were shown as failed.

Consequences for Hindi Mahavidyalaya

The standing committee has recommended the seizure of relevant records and initiation of criminal proceedings against those responsible for the forgeries. As part of the disciplinary measures, Osmania University will supervise the college’s current students until they complete their courses.

However, undergraduate admissions will be suspended from the 2025-2026 academic year. Postgraduate courses will continue under a non-autonomous status, and the university will directly conduct the upcoming final semester exams.

Upholding Academic Standards

Vice-Chancellor Molugaram underscored the importance of strict adherence to academic and regulatory standards. “Affiliated and autonomous institutions must follow university and UGC regulations without compromise. Academic misconduct will not be tolerated,” he said.