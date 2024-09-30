OPSC Recruitment Alert: 39 SDIPRO Vacancies Available In Odisha Information Service

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications from interested candidates for the recruitment process of SDIPRO (OIS II), Group-B in the Odisha Information Service Cadre under the Information & Public Relations Department.

The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through an online application form that is available on the official website, opsc.gov.in. A total of 39 posts are vacant. Candidates can submit their applications online from September 30, 2024.

The last date to submit the application form is October 30, 2024. The candidates are advised to follow the deadline for successful registration.

Salary Details

The selected candidates will be appointed in the pay scale of Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400 per month, classified under Level-10 in the Pay Matrix according to the ORSP Rules, 2017.

Age Criteria

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 (twenty one) years and must not be above the age of 38 (thirty eight) years as of the 1st day of January 2024, i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January, 1986 and not later than 1st January, 2003.

Provided that the upper age limit shall be relaxable by 05 (five) years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (S.C.), Scheduled Tribe (S.T.), Socially & Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), Women and Ex-Servicemen and by 10 (ten) years for persons with disabilities whose permanent disability is 40% (forty percent) or more. Persons with disabilities belonging to S.C./S.T./S.E.B.C. categories are eligible for a cumulative age relaxation benefit of 15 years.

Educational Qualifications

A candidate must possess a bachelor's degree with a one year postgraduate diploma in journalism/mass communication or a degree in journalism/mass communication and must have adequate knowledge in computer application.