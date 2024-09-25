 Jobs In Odisha: OPSC Invites Applications For 39 Vacant Positions; Only Eligible Candidates Can Apply!
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is recruiting for 39 SDIPRO (OIS-II) Group B posts. Applications open on September 30.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced a recruitment drive to fill the posts of SDIPRO (OIS-II) Group B. The candidates who are interested in taking part in the hiring process must fill out the application form. Applications are accepted via the OPSC website, opsc.gov.in.

Details of the Vacancy

This recruiting drive is part of the OPSC's effort to fill 39 positions overall.

Application Time Frame

September 30, 2024, will mark the start of the online application procedure, which will end on October 30, 2024.

Exam Details

The hiring exam is scheduled to take place in Cuttack. The schedule for the examination will be announced when it is ready.

Eligibility Criteria

For these positions to be open to candidates, the following requirements must be fulfilled:

Education: Applicants must possess a journalism/mass communication degree or a bachelor's degree along with a one-year postgraduate diploma in journalism.

Age: As of January 1, 2024, candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 38. Nonetheless, candidates in the reserved category have a lowered upper age limit.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website

2. Find the application link on the homepage

3. Log in with your credentials

4. Fill out the application form

5. Upload required documents

6. Pay the application fees

7. Submit the form

8. Save and download for future reference

Important Points

- Ensure the uploaded photo and signature are clear

- Upload all necessary documents

- Check the official website regularly for updates

Procedure for Selection

There will be two phases to the selecting process:

1. Written Exam: There will be four papers in the written exam, each worth 100 marks.

2. Viva Voce: There will be a 30-mark viva voce, or interview.

Based on their performance in the written exam and interview, candidates will be narrowed down to a short list, according to the official notification.

