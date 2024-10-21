 OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!

OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!

At various test locations throughout the state on October 27, the preliminary exam will take place.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
OPSC OCS 2024 | Representative image

Admit cards for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) preliminary exam 2023 have been made available by the Odisha Public Service Commission. On the commission's website, opsc.gov.in, candidates who plan to take the exam can get their admit cards or admission certificates as well as the instructions for the exam day.

At various test locations throughout the state on October 27, the preliminary exam will take place.

The candidate's name, roll number, mother’s and father’s names, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, reporting time, and other crucial exam day instructions are all contained on the OPSC admit card.

How to download?

FPJ Shorts
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!
IndiaMart Shares Fall By A Colossal 13% After Q2 Results Decline In Collection Growth
IndiaMart Shares Fall By A Colossal 13% After Q2 Results Decline In Collection Growth
'Some Khalistani Extremists Are Deep Assets Of Canada Security Intelligence Service': Recalled Envoy To Canada Sanjay Verma Makes Shocking Claims; Watch Full Interview
'Some Khalistani Extremists Are Deep Assets Of Canada Security Intelligence Service': Recalled Envoy To Canada Sanjay Verma Makes Shocking Claims; Watch Full Interview
Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition Launched – Includes Free Accessory Package for All Grades
Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition Launched – Includes Free Accessory Package for All Grades


-Visit opsc.gov.in.
-"Download Admission Certificate & Instructions for the Odisha Civil Services-2023 Preliminary examination (Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24)" is the link to click.
-Enter your birthdate, PPSAN, and login credentials, then choose the exam name.

Read Also
ICAI CA Final 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Latest Update
article-image

-Check and submit your admissions card.
-Verify the exam day standards, paper scheduling, and reporting times.
-Print the admit card in the format that is necessary.

On the day of the OPSC OCS exam, candidates must provide a hard copy of their admission card.

OPSC OCS 2024

The five zones—Balasosre, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur—will host examinations. Paper I will be administered from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and Paper II from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. The exam will be held in two shifts. Examinations will be administered in an objective manner, with 180 multiple-choice questions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!

OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!

Rise & Fall Of Ed-Tech Founder Byju Raveendran

Rise & Fall Of Ed-Tech Founder Byju Raveendran

CTET 2024: Form Correction Window Opens Today; Know Editable Fields

CTET 2024: Form Correction Window Opens Today; Know Editable Fields

Bengaluru Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools Today Amid Heavy Rainfall

Bengaluru Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools Today Amid Heavy Rainfall

CLAT 2025 Application Deadline Tomorrow, Exam Scheduled For December 1

CLAT 2025 Application Deadline Tomorrow, Exam Scheduled For December 1