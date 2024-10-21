OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!

OPSC OCS 2024 | Representative image

Admit cards for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) preliminary exam 2023 have been made available by the Odisha Public Service Commission. On the commission's website, opsc.gov.in, candidates who plan to take the exam can get their admit cards or admission certificates as well as the instructions for the exam day.

At various test locations throughout the state on October 27, the preliminary exam will take place.

The candidate's name, roll number, mother’s and father’s names, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, reporting time, and other crucial exam day instructions are all contained on the OPSC admit card.

How to download?



-Visit opsc.gov.in.

-"Download Admission Certificate & Instructions for the Odisha Civil Services-2023 Preliminary examination (Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24)" is the link to click.

-Enter your birthdate, PPSAN, and login credentials, then choose the exam name.

-Check and submit your admissions card.

-Verify the exam day standards, paper scheduling, and reporting times.

-Print the admit card in the format that is necessary.



On the day of the OPSC OCS exam, candidates must provide a hard copy of their admission card.

OPSC OCS 2024

The five zones—Balasosre, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur—will host examinations. Paper I will be administered from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and Paper II from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. The exam will be held in two shifts. Examinations will be administered in an objective manner, with 180 multiple-choice questions.