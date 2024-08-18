 OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment Exam Objection Window Closes August 22!
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) administered the Assistant Horticulture Officer examination on August 11, 2024. The recruitment exam aims to fill 33 vacant positions.

Updated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 02:59 PM IST
OPSC AHO Recruitment Exam 2024: The provisional answer key for the Assistant Horticulture Officer posts 2024 was released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Canddiates who appeared for the examination can access the provisional answer key and review it on the official website, opsc.gov.in. Candidates can also view the provisional answer key by clicking here.

Candidates have been given the opportunity to raise objections on the answer key till August 22, 2024. In order to raise objections, the form is available here.

"The candidates may submit their objections through the online module available in opscechayan.in. The link shall be available till 22.08.2024. Any other mode of submission of objections shall not be entertained," read the notice.

The exam was held on August 11, 2024. This recruitment exam aism to shortlist candidates in order to fill 33 assistant horticulture officer positions.

Steps To Submit Objection

Step 1: Go to the official website, opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link to the objection

Step 3: Complete the necessary information

Step 4: Pay the necessary objection fees

Step5: Send the application.

Step6: At this point, save a copy for later use.

The concerned experts will review the objections raised by the candidates and then release the final answer key. The results of the exam will be based on the final answer key. The results will therefore be released soon.

Once released, to view their results, students must enter their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Go to the result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details provided in the result card

Step 6: Save a digital copy for future use

In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

It is also advised that candidates immediately contact the appropriate officials with any questions they may have or if they see any inconsistencies in their results.

